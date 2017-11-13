Show your children what being involved is all about

Getting involved with your child's school can boost their academic performance.

ONE of the best ways to support your child's education is to become an active member of the school community.

Regardless of what grade your child is in, it's never too late to get involved and it's simply a matter of communicating with staff and putting up your hand to help out.

Helping at your child's school will not only provide great assistance to the staff, but it has numerous other social and academic benefits for your child.

Today we will have a look at those benefits and also at how you can get involved.

Why getting involved is important

One of the most obvious benefits of having a respectful relationship with your child's teacher and the school in general is that it offers a clear communication channel that relays information about your child's education back to you.

It also provides a great example to your child, fostering a positive attitude in them about attending school and being enthusiastic in the classroom.

In turn, this increases your child's attendance at school, helps their academic results, encourages involvement in school activities, and improves their chances of finishing school and going onto post-secondary education.

How to get involved

One of the first steps you can take is the easiest! Simply start to informally talk to your child's teacher at pick-up and drop-off times.

This sort of contact keeps you informed about what's going on in the classroom and can provide advice on how to help with homework.

You can be part of the school day in numerous ways, whether it's volunteering in a reading group during the morning, being a parent helper on an excursion or putting your hand up for tuckshop duty.

Maybe school hours aren't suitable to you, but there are always other options - whether it's attending parent association meetings, assisting at the working bee or attending a fundraising event.

How about high school?

When your child hits high school, it may seem more difficult to be involved in the school, where the facility is bigger and there are many more teachers.

A great way to start is to introduce yourself to your child's home room (or roll-call) teacher as well as the year co-ordinator.

These teachers will have the best idea of their overall progress and any behavioural concerns.

If you become aware of a class that your child is struggling with, make the time to chat to that teacher.

Arrange that through the school's administration.

