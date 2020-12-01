REVEALED: What’s in the budget for Bundy projects

BUNDABERG has been far from forgotten in this year's State Budget with a number of key projects promised in the election campaign committed to.

Treasurer Cameron Dick this afternoon handed down the first Queensland budget since the beginning of the pandemic.

In his budget speech Mr Dick described the budget as one that would deliver certainty in a year that has been anything but.

Among the commitments for Bundaberg were funds for the Bundaberg East Flood Levee with $42.5 million to fund 50 per cent of the costs of the Bundaberg Flood Levee over three years starting in 2021-22.

There was also $15 million across the next three years for the Bundaberg Alcohol and Other Drugs rehabilitation facility which was promised during the election campaign.

The Bundaberg Port conveyor project will also see $10 million over the next two financial years.

There will also be a further $1 million this financial year for the Port of Bundaberg common user bulk storage and trail shipment facility.

See the full list below.

Mr Dick said Queensland would start to exit the pandemic with the lowest debt on the east coast, beating New South Wales and Victoria on all key metrics of debt such as net debt, gross general government debt, general government debt to revenue, total debt (including debt held by government corporations), and total debt to revenue.

"This is a budget that delivers all of our election commitments, and delivers on our plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs," Mr Dick said.

"It is a budget that charts our course through troubled waters to more prosperous, secure times ahead.

It is a budget that protects the jobs of today and lays the foundations for the skilled, secure, rewarding jobs of tomorrow."

Regional Action Plan Key Budget Initiatives for Bundaberg region:

• Mon Repos Turtle Centre: Renewable energy upgrade $400,000 in 2020-21 to improve energy efficiency of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

• Bundaberg - Gin Gin Road, Burnett River Traffic Bridge: $1.8 million in 2020-21 out of a $28.6 million total spend to rehabilitate the Burnett River Bridge and culverts near Bundaberg Central.

• Bundaberg Hospital: $500,000 in 2020-21 out of a $19.1 million total spend for construction projects to improve facilities at the Bundaberg Hospital site, and for Bundaberg Alcohol and Other Drug support.

• Salter Oval: $100,000 in 2020-21 to improve lighting at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.

• Woongarra State School: $1 million in 2020-21 to provide waste water and water service to the school.

• Agriculture and Horticulture Centre and Maker Space Centre: $4.4 million for a new Agriculture and Horticulture Centre and a new Maker Space Centre at Bundaberg TAFE.

• Bundaberg Central Men's Shed: $100,000 in 2020-21 out of a $200,000 total spend for a new shed for the Bundaberg Central Men's Shed Association to advance the wellbeing and health of their male members and to encourage social inclusion.

• Gin Gin Substation rebuild: $6.4 million in 2020-21 to replace aged substation assets to ensure continued reliability of electricity supply to the surrounding area.

• Bruce Highway (Maryborough - Gin Gin), Saltwater Creek: $5.3 million in 2020-21 out of a $103 million total spend to upgrade bridges, approaches and floodways on the Bruce Highway at Saltwater Creek north of Maryborough. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

• East Bundaberg Flood Levee: $42.5 million to fund 50 per cent of the costs of the Bundaberg Flood Levee over 3 years starting in 2021-22, subject to capital funding being provided by the Australian Government.

• Paradise Dam essential works and improvement project (planning works): $89.6 million in 2020-21 out of a $130.6 million total spend to provide essential works to lower spillway and continue planning work for enhancements to meet future extreme weather events and long-term water demand.

