Show stopper: Semi trailer with a super tank full of barra
YOU never know what you will see at the show, some may think dagwood dogs, fairy floss or even a stunning show chook, but what about a semi-trailer full of barramundi?
Michael Cooke takes his 14,000 litre, 12 metre long truck full of fish up and down the coast as part of a travelling Berkley Super Tank fishing show.
Mr Cooke gives people the underwater view of what it takes to catch a fish as they chase the lure up and down the enormous tank.
"I take 18-20 fish on the road with me - depending how hungry I am,” Mr Cooke said.
"No serious, no one eats my fish, I treat them like my children.”
"We take the fish on the road to show people how the lures work in the water.”