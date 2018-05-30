Show stopper: Semi trailer with a super tank full of barra

SUPERFISH: Watch how to catch a fish at the Bundaberg Show with the Berkley Super Tank. Michael Cooke has been going to regional shows for more than 20 years.

YOU never know what you will see at the show, some may think dagwood dogs, fairy floss or even a stunning show chook, but what about a semi-trailer full of barramundi?

Michael Cooke takes his 14,000 litre, 12 metre long truck full of fish up and down the coast as part of a travelling Berkley Super Tank fishing show.

Mr Cooke gives people the underwater view of what it takes to catch a fish as they chase the lure up and down the enormous tank.

"I take 18-20 fish on the road with me - depending how hungry I am,” Mr Cooke said.

"No serious, no one eats my fish, I treat them like my children.”

"We take the fish on the road to show people how the lures work in the water.”