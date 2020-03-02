Show sells out at local Playhouse

THE Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre has blitzed previous efforts for a sell out performance.

Having sold 2904 tickets, all 12 shows for the upcoming production Mamma Mia have sold out.

Despite the additional five shows, director Rebecca Hutchins said tickets sold out faster than Mary Poppins.

When the box office opened on Saturday for Playhouse subscribers, more than 550 tickets were sold and a line down the street formed on Sunday by the general public looking to secure their seats.

Mamma Mia opens on March 20 and runs until April 4 with Jenn Ritchie, Christy McLucas and Jed Morley bringing Donna and the Dynamos to the stage.

Michael Dart, Nigel Dick and Anthonie Meerman embody the role of Sam, Harry and Bill, while Taylah Halpin and Andy McLucas play lovers Sophie and Sky.

The 40-person cast of Mamma Mia has been rehearsing three times a week for the theatre’s opening performance of 2020.