Show jumper’s body discovered ‘tied up’

POLICEin South Africa have made a horrific discovery after an avid horse rider was reported missing at the weekend.

Meghan Cremer, 30, was last spoken to on Saturday, telling friends she was "all snuggled up and ready for bed" with her new dog, a jack russell, at her farm home in Cape Town.

However, one of her close friends, riding school instructor Linda Mohr, told local media she went to the house later in the day - and there was no sign of Ms Cremer or her car.

Concern rose once the avid show jumper didn't show up to work at her brother's bakery on Monday and CCTV from her home showed she hadn't returned after leaving at 6.30pm on Saturday.

This led to a major search this week, which ended with tragic results on Thursday.

Police say Ms Cremer was found brutally murdered with hands tied up and a leash-like restraint around her neck, according to South African news website News24.

Her body was dumped in a sand mine, not far from her home in the suburb of Philippi.

"Our investigation and search operation led us to a sand mine on a Philippi farm this morning around 1am where the body of the missing person was found," Police spokesman FC van Wyk told reporters.

It is further understood Ms Cremer's body was fully dressed, although the police cannot confirm if she had been sexually assaulted.

He said three suspects aged 27, 34, and 35, had been arrested in her car on Wednesday, wearing bloodstained clothing.

"Three of the suspects have been charged with the illegal possession of a presumably stolen motor vehicle and the 27-year-old man has been charged with murder."

Ms Cremer's friend Ms Mohr took to Facebook overnight, saying the 27-year-old suspect, Jeremy Sias, was known to the victim's family.

"Jeremy was born and grew up on one of our family member's farm in the area alongside ours," she wrote.

"He was a labourer on our bottom farm but had no dealings with our stud and livery clients.

"As a family, we are not only reeling about losing our dearest Meghan, but now the knowledge that Jeremy was (allegedly) involved has come as a huge shock to us all."

A spokesman for the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables where the murdered woman lived posted a statement on Facebook, writing: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of our dear friend Meghan Cremer.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to have lost this wonderful woman and although she is gone her memory will live on at the farm forever. Our sincere condolences to the family.

"Lastly thank you to the amazing equestrian community who have been so supportive in this difficult time."

