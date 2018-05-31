Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT'S OPEN: A list of shops open today in Bundaberg.
WHAT'S OPEN: A list of shops open today in Bundaberg. Contributed
Business

SHOW HOLIDAY: What's open in Bundaberg?

31st May 2018 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEED to duck into the shops or maybe you're hanging for a caffeine fix?

Today is the Bundaberg Show public holiday, so we've put together this list of businesses that are open.

SUPERMARKETS

IGA Express North Bundaberg: open until 7pm

Supa IGA: open

IGA Avoca: open until 9pm

IGA Childers: open until 8pm

Learmonths Foodworks: open until 9pm

Foodworks Fiveways: open until 8pm

Foodworks Fresh Fields: open until 7pm

Last Stop Convenience Store: open until 1pm

Hinkler Central: open 10am to 3pm

Coles, Kmart and Woolworths in Hinkler: 9am to 6pm

Stockland Bundaberg: 10am to 5pm

DOCTORS

Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. Phone 4150 2222.

House Call Doctor: Open 24 hours on public holidays. Phone 13 55 66.

Friendlies After Hours Medical Service: Closed

CHEMISTS

Priceline: 8am-5pm

Chemist Warehouse: 8am-8pm

SERVICE STATIONS

Caltex Bourbong St: 24 hours

Caltex Thabeban: 24 hours

Caltex Bargara: 24 hours

COFFEE

The Journey, Bargara: 6am-2pm

Zarraffa's Coffee: open until 6pm

Spring Eats and Treats, Bargara: 9am-6pm

Alowishus Delicious: 8am-4pm

VIDEO

E-Time Bundaberg, Targo St: 2pm-6pm

OTHER

Haight and Ashbury: 9.30am to 12.30pm

* Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region

bundaberg business public holiday what's open
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy business owner: 'It's crippling the retail world'

    premium_icon Bundy business owner: 'It's crippling the retail world'

    Business 'There are a lot of people closing their doors': Dale O'Brien

    What are the popular bags at this year's show

    What are the popular bags at this year's show

    News It's all about the showbags

    Five road rules Bundy drivers know but break anyway

    Five road rules Bundy drivers know but break anyway

    News "It should be one of the easiest rules to understand...”

    61% more insolvencies filed in Bundaberg in latest quarter

    premium_icon 61% more insolvencies filed in Bundaberg in latest quarter

    News New data reveals shocking rise in insolvencies filed

    Local Partners