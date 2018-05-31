SHOW HOLIDAY: What's open in Bundaberg?
NEED to duck into the shops or maybe you're hanging for a caffeine fix?
Today is the Bundaberg Show public holiday, so we've put together this list of businesses that are open.
SUPERMARKETS
IGA Express North Bundaberg: open until 7pm
Supa IGA: open
IGA Avoca: open until 9pm
IGA Childers: open until 8pm
Learmonths Foodworks: open until 9pm
Foodworks Fiveways: open until 8pm
Foodworks Fresh Fields: open until 7pm
Last Stop Convenience Store: open until 1pm
Hinkler Central: open 10am to 3pm
Coles, Kmart and Woolworths in Hinkler: 9am to 6pm
Stockland Bundaberg: 10am to 5pm
DOCTORS
Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. Phone 4150 2222.
House Call Doctor: Open 24 hours on public holidays. Phone 13 55 66.
Friendlies After Hours Medical Service: Closed
CHEMISTS
Priceline: 8am-5pm
Chemist Warehouse: 8am-8pm
SERVICE STATIONS
Caltex Bourbong St: 24 hours
Caltex Thabeban: 24 hours
Caltex Bargara: 24 hours
COFFEE
The Journey, Bargara: 6am-2pm
Zarraffa's Coffee: open until 6pm
Spring Eats and Treats, Bargara: 9am-6pm
Alowishus Delicious: 8am-4pm
VIDEO
E-Time Bundaberg, Targo St: 2pm-6pm
OTHER
Haight and Ashbury: 9.30am to 12.30pm
* Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region