SHOW HOLIDAY: What's open in Bundaberg?

NEED to duck into the shops or maybe you're hanging for a caffeine fix?

Today is the Bundaberg Show public holiday, so we've put together this list of businesses that are open.

SUPERMARKETS

IGA Express North Bundaberg: open until 7pm

Supa IGA: open

IGA Avoca: open until 9pm

IGA Childers: open until 8pm

Learmonths Foodworks: open until 9pm

Foodworks Fiveways: open until 8pm

Foodworks Fresh Fields: open until 7pm

Last Stop Convenience Store: open until 1pm

Hinkler Central: open 10am to 3pm

Coles, Kmart and Woolworths in Hinkler: 9am to 6pm

Stockland Bundaberg: 10am to 5pm

DOCTORS

Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. Phone 4150 2222.

House Call Doctor: Open 24 hours on public holidays. Phone 13 55 66.

Friendlies After Hours Medical Service: Closed

CHEMISTS

Priceline: 8am-5pm

Chemist Warehouse: 8am-8pm

SERVICE STATIONS

Caltex Bourbong St: 24 hours

Caltex Thabeban: 24 hours

Caltex Bargara: 24 hours

COFFEE

The Journey, Bargara: 6am-2pm

Zarraffa's Coffee: open until 6pm

Spring Eats and Treats, Bargara: 9am-6pm

Alowishus Delicious: 8am-4pm

VIDEO

E-Time Bundaberg, Targo St: 2pm-6pm

OTHER

Haight and Ashbury: 9.30am to 12.30pm

* Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region