RODEO ACTION: Fergus Cordie in a winning ride at the 2013 Bundaberg Show.
Show fun continues in Gin Gin this weekend

31st May 2019 5:00 AM
AFTER two big days of fun, today is the last day of action at the Bundaberg Show which winds up tonight with the rodeo.

The bucking bull action kicks off from 6pm with the entry included in your Friday show ticket.

While the Bundaberg Show finishes today, the fun is just kicking off with the 110th annual Gin Gin Show beginning tomorrow.

With two full days of ring events, market stalls and the Pavilion opening at 9am Saturday, there's something for everyone.

There's free kids entertainment both days, starting with the racing pigs at 11am on Saturday and all the fun of sideshow alley.

Saturday night is a big one with the Young Farmers Challenge, Evolution Twilight Woodchop Spectacular, fireworks and live music until late.

Sunday is Family Fun Day with the Ute Muster, woodchop and Junior Farmers Challenges.

