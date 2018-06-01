SHOW FINALE: Giddy up for rodeo tonight

FUN: Ella Staley and Amber Craven-Hughes on the at the Break Dance ride at the Bundaberg Show during People's Day yesterday.

FUN: Ella Staley and Amber Craven-Hughes on the at the Break Dance ride at the Bundaberg Show during People's Day yesterday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE 125th annual Bundaberg Show has drawn to a close after attracting record crowds to the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct over the past three days.

Bundaberg Show Society treasurer Wendy Bust said the first two days resulted in impressive numbers.

"We had a better days this Wednesday and Thursday when compared to those from last year,” Ms Bust said today.

"We'd expect final figures to land in the vicinity of over 20,000 people over both Wednesday and Thursday.”

That was ahead of tonight's rodeo finale.

"Money-wise it's definitely been a bigger show than 2017.”

Ms Bust said the rodeo usually attracted a few thousand people alone.

"We've had a lot of interest and phone calls about the events on tonight so we're definitely expecting another couple of thousand entrants to walk through the gates,” she said.

"We have a full rodeo on offer with both horse and bull riding events.

"This year we've got the most bull riders there's ever been out here at Bundaberg Show rodeo and it's going to be a big night.”

Ms Bust said she couldn't have asked for a better weekend to host the annual event.

"The weather was fabulous over all three days and we've had no rain at all,” she said.

"It might get a bit cool tonight as the temperature drops but if people rug up that won't bother anyone too much.

"The entertainment and bar facilities will be open until midnight after the rodeo wraps up.”

The rodeo starts at 6pm.