Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A shovelnose shark was spotted swimming inside South Mission Beach net this morning.
A shovelnose shark was spotted swimming inside South Mission Beach net this morning.
News

Shark spotted swimming inside the nets at FNQ beach

10th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

THOSE looking to take a swim out near Mission Beach have been urged to be cautious after a shark was spotted swimming inside the nets.

A shovelnose shark was spotted swimming inside South Mission Beach net this morning.
A shovelnose shark was spotted swimming inside South Mission Beach net this morning.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council posted a video to Facebook showing telltale fins breaking the surface above the shallows at South Mission Beach this morning.

Several commenters have identified the shark as a shovelnose, one of the smaller species of shark found throughout Australia.

Shovel-nose sharks prefer shallow waters and are generally considered harmless, though how this one got through the net remains unknown.

Related Items

cairns mission beach shark

Top Stories

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    Lifestyle IN Australia, in any one year, one million adults have depression and more than two million have anxiety.

    B-double and vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy

    B-double and vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy

    Breaking Firefighters responded to the truck and vehicle crash

    James wants you to dial in a donation for sick kids

    premium_icon James wants you to dial in a donation for sick kids

    News Telethon raises funds for the Children's Hospital Foundation

    WWI PoW soldier remembered by family

    premium_icon WWI PoW soldier remembered by family

    News Private George Oliver spent Armistice Day 1918 as a PoW in Germany

    Local Partners