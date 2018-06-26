Shovel attack leaves man unconscious

A MAN has reportedly been hit in the head with a shovel, leaving him unconscious and bloodied, in what police have described as a "family domestic violence” incident.

A Bundaberg Police spokesman said about 6.40pm last night four police cars responded to reports of an assault between two men at a Thabeban address.

"One person was unconscious on the ground bleeding,” he said.

The police spokesman said the assault appeared to have stemmed from a domestic violence dispute that involved four family members.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed they transported one woman to hospital with minor facial injuries.

No one has been charged at this stage and police are still investigating.