Should the state split and leave Bundy with Brisbane?

UNFAIR REPRESENTATION: Bill Bates has taken his message on the road to help drum up interest and support. Mike Richards GLA251017BILL

PEOPLE in north and central Queensland are calling for a referendum to decide on a boundary to split the state.

However, the line will not be drawn at Bundaberg.

The "Boot Brisbane" campaign is being run by Bill Bates and six others who have held five forums on the issue in the north, with plans to bring them further south.

The group formed in March 2018 after an additional four state seats were created in the southeast corner, bringing the total up to 73.

The rest of the state contains just 19, which include the seats of Bundaberg and Burnett.

At the moment the proposed "border line" is drawn to cross just south of Gladstone.

Mr Bates said while there is a lot of support for the cause in regional centres such as Mackay and Rockhampton, not everyone in the Wide Bay is keen.

"I've been to Bundaberg and asked around and people do support it," he said.

"But when I got to Hervey Bay and Maryborough there's a complete change.

"We aren't calling for a split, we are calling for a referendum so the people can decide and have their say."

Mr Bates said too many of the decisions made are from Brisbane-based electorates.

"They do what their constituents want and it throws us under the bus," he said.

"Some of the most visible cases of this are the vegetation management and the enhancement of the reef protection legislation.

"If people look at the science they use it comes from the 2017 consensus, which is 13 pages of jargon. Laws like these just add to the costs and burden of agricultural people.

"We have a forum in Mackay coming up on May 8, then we're going to be in Rockhampton in late June, early July and then we're hoping to get to Bundaberg."

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said splitting the state wouldn't solve the problems in regional Queensland.

"There are always proponents around elections who advocate for splitting the state."