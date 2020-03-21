Should councillors vote on land purchases?

BUNDABERG mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn has criticised the ability of the council’s executive team to buy property, separate from councillors’ approval.

The incumbent Division 4 councillor criticised the purchase of the former Spinnaker Restaurant, which had been bought for $680,000 in 2018.

This would have fallen under the powers delegated to the chief executive, Stephen Johnston, she said.

“Some people found out about the Spinnaker being purchased and they had no idea that's what the council was doing,” Cr Blackburn said.

“And then they wanted to know, ‘why did we purchase it?’ And even councillors can’t explain to you why it was purchased.”

“If I was the mayor there would have been discussions around the consultation table with other councillors to make them aware that purchases were to be made and why they had to be made, and get feedback and a sense that was the will of the council.”

A Department of Local Government spokesman said there was no requirement under the Local Government Act for the council to pass a formal resolution in the chamber to buy land.

“The process for purchasing land is a matter for each council,” the spokesman said.

Cr Blackburn said the council also recently bought a vacant property in Millbank, which had not been approved by councillors.

But the purchase of land in Parker St was denied by incumbent mayor Jack Dempsey, and there is no evidence in property data that this had happened.

Cr Dempsey said that his political rival could talk to State MPs or run for State Parliament if she did not like the law.

“Property is sometimes acquired under legislated provisions for strategic reasons to promote economic development,” Cr Dempsey said.

“She never raised these issues during her first three and a half years on council and voted in favour of the aerospace precinct on April 4, 2017.

“She moved every single delegation to the CEO up until she announced running for Mayor.”

The NewsMail reported on April 1, 2018, that the council bought the Spinnaker after it had been on the market for Two-and-a-half years.

It was bought for $170,000 under the original asking price.

At the time, councillor Ross Sommerfeld said the site was identified was “identified as a strategic land holding”.

“A council decision to purchase land at 1A Quay St will enable strategic initiatives as outlined in the Riverside Masterplan to be progressed,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

“The purchase of this land gives council control of a broad area stretching from Rowers on the River to the River Cruz Cafe.”