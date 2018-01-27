Should councillor roles be voluntary unpaid positions?

BALLOT: Should our councillors do the job for love?

WITH two by-elections coming up for Divisions 8 and 10, we have heard from the aspirants all sorts of reasons why they should be elected.

Most of them list what they think is in need of attention.

This makes one ask, "Were these brought to the attention of the previous councillors so that they could be attended to, or is this just timely political speak?”

The other commitment pledged of the proposed candidate is, of course, very civic minded and has "donated at least onemillion litres of blood to the Red Cross, run in the Brisbane to Melbourne marathon, can snatch lift 10,000kg and, of course, will carry the Commonwealth Games baton from Bundaberg to the Gold Coast barefoot”.

I have not heard one of them say that they are in it for the salary and the perks.

This being the case, to help us decide which aspirant to vote for, I suggest that the first one who declares that their salary will be donated to charity and no perks will be accepted will be the winner.

Just maybe the old way, where councillors were voluntary unpaid positions who had the well-being of the community at heart, is the new way.

At least it would stop all of the claptrap that we now have to put up with.

I would remind you that the great Mayor of Brisbane, Clem Jones, did not draw a salary nor did our state's longest serving premier, who donated his to charity.

These great statesmen worked tirelessly for their love of the community, not the pay packet.

Is this sort of person a dinosaur in this day and age?

CHARLES BROWN

Burnett Downs

Gum flapper

AS PREDICTED, the old gum flapper himself, Stephen Bennett, was at it again, telling all and sundry that the state cannot afford the extra $3.75million the Palaszczuk Labor government has granted Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

Please Mr Bennett, stand your ground and get a billboard made to wear around town to really get your message across.

It could be worded to this effect: "Bundaberg and Burnett cannot sustain any more government grants, I protest this waste of money”.

Want something to do other than sit on your backside complaining every day to the NewsMail about money for Bundaberg?

How about dragging that tired body component out into your electorate of Burnett and visit the farms and harass the farmers to pay the workers properly.

Some I know have been working for four months and cannot get superannuation.

A workmate has not had any paid for eight months.

Typically, you and the LNP may think that is the union's job.

Why is it you and the LNP through all facets of government, either local, state or federal, refuse to act on this matter?

The "Do Nothing LNP” who refuse to help the workers.

Instead of spending all of that money you get from the government on writing to the NewsMail and advertising your complaints, put a couple of dollars in the fuel tank, drive around the farms and work for your wages.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

Wonderland

WE LIVE in a world full of wonder.

In our lives we wonder, then we think and out of that we learn.

We never let a day go by without wondering and learning something new.

Our way of wondering changes when it comes to planning for the future.

We wonder why the government of the day legislates an "idea” to be a law.

It is not a law.

At present there are lots of people wondering about the behaviour of the people we elected.

We wonder how we know what is right and wrong.

We wonder if there is a God.

We wonder why the lawmakers try to take away our "freedom”.

Let's stop for a moment and see if we can solve the way we misuse or misunderstand the so-called freedom.

Come with me to the wharf.

When a ship approaches the wharf, the crew throw ropes and tie ropes to the strongest part of the wharf.

The bigger the ship, the more ropes used.

If there is a firm object on the other side, it must be used to free the vessel from the forces of nature.

Freedom means being tied down to keep the laws, not the idea.

The elected person legislates, but the law of the Ten Commandments written in Exodus 20:7-17, are verses that we learn through wonder.

That is not new, but the human race has ignored for centuries.

Tie your life to God to get your "freedom”.

MALAKAI KOLOI

Bundaberg