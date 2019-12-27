Should Bundaberg be placed on water restrictions?

Bundaberg mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn said there should be local discussion about water restrictions.

BUNDABERG should consider limiting its water use, particularly with watering of parks and gardens, said mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn.

The council’s water spokesman Jason Bartels disagreed, saying there was no need for local water restrictions just yet.

“She is just playing politics, which really annoys me,” Cr Bartels said.

But Cr Blackburn said it was a subject that needed to be discussed with the local community through forums.

“We shouldn’t wait until our region is more severely affected by drought before taking action,” Cr Blackburn said.

“I’m not saying we should restrict personal water use.

“We should be doing something. We’ve got to be proactive about drought and not have to scramble to take action when it’s too late.

“We have a relatively secure water supply, with aquifer water here, but it doesn’t mean we should waste that.”

She said Bundaberg had to consider farmers from nearby rural communities who were trucking their own water at great cost.

Cr Blackburn recalled there being water restrictions in the area sometime in the late 70s, where residents of each second house alternated when they watered.

Cr Bartels responded by saying 60 per cent of its water use came from underground bores.

He said Bundaberg Regional Council also received a back-up supply from Sunwater which was delivered from Ben Anderson Barrage.

Through Paradise Dam’s storage the council’s water allocation was protected even when the water storage dropped to 42 per cent.

“There’s definitely no need to panic at this stage,” Cr Bartels said.

“But if it doesn’t rain by July we’ll have to look at the situation then.”

In July Sunwater would be looking at reducing its allocations to its customers.

Cr Bartels said he empathised with rural residents who had to pay for water deliveries.

He could not understand why the Federal Government overlooked Bundaberg as a drought declared area when the State Government had done so. “If the Federal Government would drought declare us we could get subsidies on the water,” he said.

A council spokesman said the Bundaberg Regional Council had never issued a water restriction and that it was not yet necessary. “The Gregory River weir, which supplies Childers and Woodgate, is close to full after being topped up by water that was released from Paradise Dam.”