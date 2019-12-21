‘Should be PM’: Tony Abbott spotted in RFS uniform

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has put the heat on Scott Morrison by battling the Green Wattle Creek fire for the Rural Fire Service.

Photos of veteran firefighter Mr Abbott at Bargo in his RFS uniform have been posted online with viewers quickly drawing comparisons with the current prime minister.

Mr Morrison has vowed to cut short his Hawaiian holiday and return home after two firefighters died when the truck they were travelling in crashed into a burning tree.

Mr Abbott with an employee at BP Bargo. Picture: Facebook

Before announcing his intention to return to Australia, Mr Morrison's absence caused a stir, with even actress Laura Worthington using the pithy quote "where the bloody hell are you?," referencing her now infamous line in an Australian tourism commercial headed up by the PM while he was Tourism Minister.

The deadly crash was just kilometres away from where Mr Abbott was photographed with Josh Crawford at the Bargo BP before heading out to fight fires.

Mr Abbott's Davidson Rural Fire Brigade arrived at the active fire grounds on Friday morning.

"The Davidson Brigade were just filling their truck up with fuel before heading into the fire front and I saw him there," Mr Crawford said.

"I reckon that is excellent, a former prime minister is fighting fires.

"You don't see any one of his status else doing that."

Mr Abbott with his Davidson Brigade fighting a bushfire at Salt Ash in 2018. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

The photos of Mr Abbott have increased his popularity online.

"I was not a fan of Tony as PM at all," Craig Fynmore said. "However this just shows he has more to like than Mr Hawaii. Great work Tony! As for you Mr Morrison, go have a long hard look in the mirror and then look at this picture."

Mr Abbott, who lost his seat of Warringah to Zali Steggall this year, was hailed as a "legend".

"Such a wonderful man who has always been about volunteering in the community," Kazz Quig wrote. "Great work Tony."

Some people wanted him to return to Kirribilli.

"This f**king guy should be the Prime Minister," Giovanna Montes De Oca wrote.

"And where is ScoMo? Sunning himself and sipping Mai Tai's in Hawaii," added Karen Clifford. "Nice work Tony."