Should a Christian vote for a party that opposes Christ?

AS A Christian I wonder about the correct way to vote in the upcoming elections.

I tried to think about the factors that I thought should be important from a faith perspective, here are my top three areas of concern.

Care for the vulnerable, including refugees and the homeless;

Care for the environment, including appropriate support for independent research agencies to guide policy; and

Political and economic transparency.

I think most people who have read the gospels, who understand that Jesus was at various times a refugee, a victim of political oppression and executed for political expediency can understand why I would place that as high as I do.

Especially when I ask myself, 'Do I want to be on the same side of politics as those who opposed Christ?'

The second point does have theological underpinnings, in that scripture describes all creation, including human beings as being connected, and if I should care for other humans, then I should extend that to all creation.

If I am being honest however, the real driver for me on this one is selfish.

I am lucky enough to have three children and I want the best future for them, and for that they need the best possible world to live in.

I don't know the best pathway to that, but when I am unwell I ask a doctor for advice. The problem in that scenario comes if the doctor is being paid by a third party to give only one type of advice, which is why I would like to see more support for independent research agencies, like CSIRO.

This leads to my third point, which is about justice.

Every few years the Australian people vote for those that they think will best lead the country, however in our system there seem to be people who are able to influence decisions through applying economic pressures.

The worst example of this would be bribing an elected official, however there are other leavers that are applied.

I imagine that having much greater transparency in the way corporations and individuals pay tax and make donations would at least go some way to reducing that imbalance in power, and bring a greater justice to the system. If you are still wondering, you could always try the ABC vote compass.