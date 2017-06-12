'Shots' fired but no guns found in house

TWO people Jason Daniel claims stole his quad bike are accusing him of going to their Moore Park Beach home at 3am with another man when six gunshots were fired.

However, Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told police have not found any guns or bullets.

Daniel, 38, from Bucca, appeared in custody charged over dangerous conduct with a weapon at Empress Drive on June 7, unlawful possession of weapons, and possession of drugs and drug utensils.

Opposing Daniel's bail application, prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said two weapons are still somewhere out in the community.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin asked if an alleged co-offender had been identified.

Sgt Burgess said Daniel denied the allegations over the weapons offences or that he had a handgun and that a rifle (possibly held by another person) was fired into the air with six shots.

Duty lawyer Matt Maloy said Daniel, a father of four, told police he did not own gunsand police were saying he had taken matters into his own hands over a stolen quad bike.

Mr Maloy said police had found no evidence of weapons although a small amount of drugs was found at Daniel's home.

Mr Maloy said Daniel had an ongoing dispute with the two young people and "he says they are trying to set him up”.

"Not one witness (nearby residents) says they heard shots at 3am. It's an extremely weak prosecution case,” Mr Maloy said.

"The only witness is someone who he (Daniel) reported to police as stealing his quad bike. He is very motivated to have a court hearing as soon as possible.”

Ms Merrin said the residents told police two men were seen and one resident went and got a bow.

"One would have thought given the immediate danger they were in a 000 call would have been more appropriate,” she said.

"The prosecution case relies solely on two occupants and I am told there are ongoing issues between him and the witnesses.

"It is interesting the allegations made by them in circumstances where he accuses them of stealing his quad bike.

"It is also interesting that there is no other evidence to support a rifle being discharged six times.”

Conditional bail was granted and the matter adjourned to August.