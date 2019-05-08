Menu
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Breaking

Shots fired at shopping centre in CQ town

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th May 2019 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.35PM: A MAN has been arrested in the Central Queensland town of Woorabinda after allegedly discharging a firearm at a shopping centre.

Police have confirmed that at 11.15 a man discharged a rifle in the parking area of the local shopping complex.

The man complied with police requests to put the gun down and he was arrested.

 

A man has been arrested after discharging a firearm int he carpark of a Woorabinda shopping complex.
He is now assisting with police investigations.

Police said there were no evidence to suggest he was threatening violence at the time of the incident.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

