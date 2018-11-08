Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shots were fired at a Mount Pritchard house overnight. Photo: Bill Hearne
Shots were fired at a Mount Pritchard house overnight. Photo: Bill Hearne
Breaking

Two in hospital after Burwood switchboard explosion

by Angelo Risso
8th Nov 2018 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men have been rushed to hospital, one in a critical condition, after suffering burns following a switchboard explosion in Sydney's inner west.

Ambulances were called to a residential apartment block in Burwood just before 7:00am after reports a fire had broken out due to the switchboard explosion, leaving two men severely burnt.

 

A 36-year-old male is in a critical condition after suffering severe burns to his face, upper chest, neck and arms, and has been transferred to Concord Hospital.

The second, believed to be a 58-year-old male, received burns to his face and arms and is in a serious but stable condition at Royal North Shore hospital.

Ambulance NSW duty operations manager Jordan Emery said he understood the pair were workman on site, and the cause of the explosion remained unclear.

burwood editors picks explosion

Top Stories

    DEADLY STRETCH: Questions surface after tragic fatalities

    premium_icon DEADLY STRETCH: Questions surface after tragic fatalities

    News LONG-time resident raised questions about stretch weeks ago.

    Mothers-to-be at risk as gestational diabetes rates rise

    Mothers-to-be at risk as gestational diabetes rates rise

    Health Gestational diabetes becomes fastest growing type of diabetes in QLD

    Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    premium_icon Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    News Police inspector thanks emergency service crews

    Thieves target Bundy local for third time

    premium_icon Thieves target Bundy local for third time

    News Pensioner offers reward after storage shed raid

    Local Partners