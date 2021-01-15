Shot gangster helps cops find his would-be assassin

The founding member of notorious Assyrian gang DLASTHR is helping police find who shot him in the head in southwest Sydney late last year.

Gangland figure Samer Marcus, 45, has remained in hospital since he was shot from close range outside his parent's home at Denham Court in November.

He is being treated for complications from six shots to his face, chest and back.

"His injuries were so significant and horrific, his future quality of life will be severely impacted," Detective Acting Superintendent Jayne Doherty, Criminal Groups Squad Commander, said.

"As far as possible in his condition, he is cooperating with police."

DLASTHR founder Samer Marcus, 45, was shot at close range outside his parents home in November.

Police are investigating a connection between Mr Marcus' shooting and the killing of standover man Amar Kettule, who was gunned down outside his Fairfield apartment on Sunday.

Mr Kettule was a senior member of the True Kings street gang, which is locked in a long-running feud with Mr Amar's DLASTHR (The Last Hour) gang.

"Our investigators are working to find links between the two, but it's still early days," Detective Acting Superintendent Doherty said.

Police have released vision of a black 2015 BMW M4 seen in the area at the time of the shooting of Samer Marcus.

Police have released new CCTV vision of a black 2015 BMW M4 seen in the area at the time of Mr Marcus' shooting and appealed for anyone with knowledge of the car or its occupants to come forward.

"We are making an appeal for anyone with Dashcam or CCTV footage from the Denham Court area between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday, November 6, 2020," Detective Acting Superintendent Doherty said.

"Any person with information in relation to that vehicle or occupants of that vehicle are encouraged to come forward to assist police with inquiries."

Amar Kettule who was shot dead in Fairfield last Sunday.

In August 2019, Mr Marcus was shot in a street in Bonnyriggs Heights and attended a hospital three days later with a facial wound and a bullet still in his head.

Campbelltown Local Court was told that Mr Marcus had driven to Middlehope St in Bonnyrigg Heights to confront a 33-year-old man, who allegedly fired several shots, one of which hit the Mr Marcus in the face.

That man was charged with 10 offences, including shooting with intent to murder and discharging a firearm in a public place. He was refused bail and is yet to enter a plea.

Mr Marcus was later charged with concealing a serious and indictable offence. He is yet to enter a plea.

Originally published as Shot gangster helps cops find his would-be assassin