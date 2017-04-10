Shorts know key to long marriage

LAUGH OUT LOUD: Terry and Kath Short celebrated 70 years of marriage with family and friends last week.

IT'S ingredients like a good sense of humour and patience that has created the recipe for Terry and Kath Short's successful relationship.

In fact, the pair have just marked 70 wonderful years together, celebrating their platinum anniversary with family and friends last week.

The couple first met in Goulburn in 1942 but then distance hindered what could have been the start of something special.

"After about three months Kath left Goulburn and moved to Brisbane,” Terry said.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Terry and Kath Short celebrate seventy years of marriage. Mike Knott BUN050417SHORT5

But as fate would have it, while Terry was still in the army, he was transferred to the very same place.

The pair courted and were married in Toowoomba in 1947.

"I had one maid of honour, my sister, and Terry had a best man,” Kath said.

"It was a lovely family wedding.”

PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Terry and Kath Short married in Toowoomba in 1947. Mike Knott BUN050417SHORT3

The pair had their first son in 1950 and, soon after, two daughters followed.

After spending time in Toowoomba, they moved to Atherton and then Bundaberg in 1956 where Terry worked for AMP Insurance.

"We built our home in 1958 and have lived here ever since,” Kath said.

CONGRATULATIONS: Sally Stewart, Kath Short and Margaret Svenson. Mike Knott BUN050417SHORT6

Surrounded by family and friends, the couple celebrated 70 years together at the Port last week.

When asked what their secret to a long-lasting love was, they said secrets had nothing to do with it, instead it was all about keeping laughter in the relationship.

"There is no secret as far as I am concerned, you just have to have a sense of humour,” Kath said.

"And patience,” Terry added.

"Which I haven't got any of,” Kath laughed.