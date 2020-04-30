Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Alliance Airlines lands on a runway at Bundaberg’s airport.
An Alliance Airlines lands on a runway at Bundaberg’s airport.
Council News

Short closure for Bundaberg Airport

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
30th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKS continue at the Bundaberg Airport over several weeks, which includes asphalt treatment and the widening of its taxiway.

The airport will be closed this afternoon for the treatments of parts of the runway, some areas of the aircraft parking apron, and some landside roads and car parks. This will help the asphalt last longer.

Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman Greg Barnes said the closure would not affect Alliance Airlines' morning flights and the council has arranged for the Royal Flying Doctor Service to use its grass runway when the airport is closed during daylight hours.

"Because the spray-on mixture needs time to dry before aircraft can land on it, we are closing the airport daily from midday until midnight through Thursday this week," Cr Barnes said.

"We expect the airside and landside surface enrichment project to be complete before the Labour Day holiday."

The taxiway in front of the terminal will be widened and completed with an asphalt overlay of the main aircraft parking apron, he said.

The project was expected to be completed by the end of June.

"The benefit of these works include a positive safety outcome as well as the opportunity to improve drainage in the area," he said.

Cr Barnes said the works were a continuation of construction which happened at the Bundaberg Airport earlier this year.

During the confidential section of the council meeting on Wednesday, the council also discussed entering into an arrangement with access system supplier Skidata Australia for two years, in relation to components for the airport carpark.

The motion was passed, moved by Cr Barnes and seconded by Cr Vince Habermann.

bundaberg airport
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      ANZ profit tumbles 62 per cent

      ANZ profit tumbles 62 per cent
      • 30th Apr 2020 10:16 AM

      Top Stories

        'CLOSE TO DEATH': Bundy woman's amazing Covid-19 recovery

        premium_icon 'CLOSE TO DEATH': Bundy woman's amazing Covid-19 recovery

        Health A LOCAL woman has praised Bundaberg Hospital’s world-class care, after suffering life-threatening novel coronavirus.

        Council planning portfolio in doubt

        premium_icon Council planning portfolio in doubt

        News 'Every councillor has the opportunity to query every application'

        Green light for major housing development at Agnes Water

        premium_icon Green light for major housing development at Agnes Water

        News Bryant St project progresses despite community concern

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus Queensland: Zero new cases recorded

        • 30th Apr 2020 9:47 AM
        • 1 killerjools