Short closure for Bundaberg Airport

WORKS continue at the Bundaberg Airport over several weeks, which includes asphalt treatment and the widening of its taxiway.

The airport will be closed this afternoon for the treatments of parts of the runway, some areas of the aircraft parking apron, and some landside roads and car parks. This will help the asphalt last longer.

Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman Greg Barnes said the closure would not affect Alliance Airlines' morning flights and the council has arranged for the Royal Flying Doctor Service to use its grass runway when the airport is closed during daylight hours.

"Because the spray-on mixture needs time to dry before aircraft can land on it, we are closing the airport daily from midday until midnight through Thursday this week," Cr Barnes said.

"We expect the airside and landside surface enrichment project to be complete before the Labour Day holiday."

The taxiway in front of the terminal will be widened and completed with an asphalt overlay of the main aircraft parking apron, he said.

The project was expected to be completed by the end of June.

"The benefit of these works include a positive safety outcome as well as the opportunity to improve drainage in the area," he said.

Cr Barnes said the works were a continuation of construction which happened at the Bundaberg Airport earlier this year.

During the confidential section of the council meeting on Wednesday, the council also discussed entering into an arrangement with access system supplier Skidata Australia for two years, in relation to components for the airport carpark.

The motion was passed, moved by Cr Barnes and seconded by Cr Vince Habermann.