SHOPPING: What's open today, tomorrow

LOOKING to grab some last-minute Christmas items?

Here is a list of open hours for some centres, grocery stores, pharmacies and bottle shops in Bundaberg today and tomorrow:

Groceries

At Hinkler Central Coles, Woolworths and Kmart will be open until 6pm on today with specialty retailers opening until 5.30pm. All will be closed for Christmas Day.

Stockland Bundaberg will be open from 9am-5.30pm today and closed on Christmas Day.

Coles Kensington will be open from 8am-6pm today and closed on Christmas Day.

Cornetts Supa IGA in North Bundaberg will be open from 8am-7pm today and closed on Christmas Day.

IGA Avoca will be open from 6am-9pm today and closed Christmas Day.

Chemists

Chemist Warehouse Bundaberg will be open from 7.30am-9pm today and 9am-4pm on Christmas Day.

Priceline Pharmacy Bundaberg will be open from 8am-8pm today and closed for Christmas Day.

Alcohol

Dan Murphy's Bundaberg is open from 9am-9pm today and closed on Christmas Day.

First Choice Liquor Bundaberg is open from 9am-7pm today and closed on Christmas Day.

Fuel

The Caltex on Bourbong St and Goodwood Rd are open for 24hrs on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

BP North on Mt Perry Rod is open from 5am-10pm today and from 6am-6pm Christmas Day.

BP Airport Bundaberg is likewise open 5am-10pm today and from 6am-6pm Christmas Day.

Puma on Takalvan St is open until 9pm.

Medical

House Call Doctor 1355 66 Open 24 hours.

In case of emergency, immediately phone 000.

This is not all of the stores open, rather a short compilation of some of the businesses operating hours throughout the Christmas period.