STOLEN SCOOTER: The scooter which was taken from Stockland Bundaberg was found on Childers Rd near the Bundaberg CQUniversity Campus.
Shopping shock: Woman, 95, has motorised wheelchair stolen

Geordi Offord
19th Aug 2019 10:47 AM
POLICE are investigating after a mobility scooter was stolen from Stockland Bundaberg yesterday morning.

The red shop rider motorised wheelchair was taken between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The 95-year-old female victim, who lives in a retirement village close by, parked the vehicle out the front of the western entrance.

She then placed the keys in the canvas carry bag at the rear of the scooter before doing her shopping in the centre.

Upon returning to her scooter after getting her items, she noticed it had been stolen.

Witnesses observed and dashcam footage shows a teenage suspect riding the scooter away from the shopping complex.

It was later found 600m away on Childers Rd near the Bundaberg CQUniversity Campus and was not damaged.

The suspect will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

