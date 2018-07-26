IKEA announces major changes for Toowoomba

The shopping giant announced today that from next week Toowoomba shoppers would no longer need to travel to Brisbane to make a purchase from the store.

The shopping giant announced today that from next week Toowoomba shoppers would no longer need to travel to Brisbane to make a purchase from the store.

TOOWOOMBA shoppers it has finally happened, IKEA is bring a collection point to town.

The shopping giant announced today that from next week Toowoomba shoppers would no longer need to travel to Brisbane to make a purchase from the store.

IKEA Australia has created three new collection points in Queensland for its online shopping service, including Toowoomba.

From next Wednesday shoppers will be able to purchase IKEA goods online and pick them up right here in the city.

IKEA Australia multichannel manager Michael Donath said customers in Toowoomba could shop the full IKEA range online with more than 9000 products.

Reader poll Will you shop at Ikea? This poll ended on 28 July 2017. Current Results Yes 90% No 9% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

"Nearly anything you can buy in our store you can have delivered to a collection point near you, from a few items right though to an entire kitchen," Mr Donath said.

The new online service will have secure online payments, customers will have the ability to track their order and select a preferred date for collection.

The new collection points in Toowoomba, Mount Isa and Longreach follow the launch of collection points across Queensland announced earlier this year in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Gympie, Bowen and Emerald.

The Toowoomba collection point will be at 4 Holt Dr, Torrington.

How to shop:

1. Customers wanting to shop online can visit ikea.com.au

2. Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick-up location from the drop-down options

3. Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system

4. The cost for the online service starts from $59 and is dependent on the size of the order