Shopping centres pull out the bargains for Christmas

PRESENT PREP: Priceline Bundaberg's Hanna Sbresni and store manager Christie McEwen are gearing up for Christmas.

PRESENT PREP: Priceline Bundaberg's Hanna Sbresni and store manager Christie McEwen are gearing up for Christmas. Katie Hall

WITH Christmas just around the corner, 'tis the season for a sale for Bundaberg's biggest shopping centres as they welcome in the silly season.

The region's shopping centres have upped the ante as they compete with each other and online retailers for their share of the festive spend.

And the battle has already begun.

Hinkler Central and Stockland Bundaberg have both gone into full Christmas mode.

With the holiday decorations at Stockland's Bundaberg well and truly up, assistant marketing manager Grace Taylor said the centre's Super Sale was sure to bring in the big numbers.

"The Super Sale is running from Friday November 23 to Saturday 24 in conjunction with the Black Friday sales,” Ms Taylor said.

"We expect more and more people each year, as more people come Christmas shopping and visiting Santa as well.”

The centre is making a big play to entertain the kids with a host of activities, including cookie decorating and Santa photo area.

Ms Taylor said a range of Stockland's retailers would offer sales in the lead-up to Christmas as well as on Boxing Day.

Hinkler Central central manager Renee Pukallus said sales and the launch of a new app, with the chance to win $10,000 in prizes, would get customers into the festive spirit.

"To celebrate the launch of our free Hinkler Central rewards app, customers can partake in a Christmas competition to win a share of $10,000 in prizes,” Ms Pukallus said.

"We are so thrilled to offer a Sensitive Santa session on Sunday, December 2, allowing children with sensory disorders a chance to meet Santa in a quiet and calming environment outside of trade hours.”

For all the beauty lovers, Priceline on Bourbong St is in the midst of a massive half-price on select cosmetics, running till tomorrow.

Store manager Christie McEwen said customers were Christmas shopping for Nude by Nature and Revlon, accessories and cosmetics bags.

Last December shoppers spent more than $6.5billion in Queensland.