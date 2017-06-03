Shopping centre expansion plans approved by council

NEW LOOK: An artists impression submitted as part of a development application for new food outlet and seating area at Stockland Sugarland. Photo Contributed

STOCKLAND Bundaberg Shopping Centre's grand plans for an outdoor dining expansion have been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The proposal at the previously named Sugarland Shoppingtown includes new food eateries, landscape planting, all-weather seating for al fresco and after-hours dining.

Stockland development manager Peter Anderson said the new precinct would offer customers a "first-class dining experience, bringing together a tantalising range of international foods and flavours and offering the people of Bundaberg a new place to meet, eat and socialise with family and friends”.

The approved DA involves two stages of development, an outdoor dining precinct as an extension to the existing shopping centre and the development of two "pad site” (freestanding) food operators.

The outdoor dining precinct will involve the removal of 15 parking spaces and replacement with an external seating and dining area.

The precinct will be screened with timber cladding and include landscaped greenery.

"This development will provide something new for the region and continue to deliver an unprecedented local experience for our customers,” Mr Anderson said.

"We already have strong interest from local and national retailers and look forward to announcing more details soon.”

Stockland said it would provide updates on next steps and future development time frames to retailers, local stakeholders and the community when they were available.

The proposed dining development will complement the adjacent $30 million Stockland Kensington shopping centre, which opened in April this year.

Stockland also invested $5 million in key upgrade works to enhance and improve Stockland Bundaberg late last year.