Shoppers urged to be patient as work continues at Hinkler Central car park

Traffic in Elecrta Street outside Hinkler Central.

Traffic in Elecrta Street outside Hinkler Central. Mike Knott BUN041017HINKLER4

HINKLER Central staff members are working hard to reopen the underground car park after Monday's wild weather caused some damage.

FLOODED: NewsMail reporter Ross Irby snapped photos of the carpark at Hinkler Central where water is rising on Monday. Ross Irby

Traffic was backed up along Electra St yesterday as shoppers searched for available parks.

A Hinkler Central spokeswoman said the shopping centre had opened the Barolin St entrance to aid with traffic flow and directional signage was in place.

The Hinkler Central carpark is open to motorists. Mike Knott BUN041017HINKLER1

"While a portion of the underground car park was impacted, and remains closed, we are working rapidly to reopen it as soon as it is safe to do so,” she said.

The spokeswoman said Hinkler Central was otherwise trading as normal.

Disability access is available through the Coles car park.