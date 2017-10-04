28°
News

Shoppers urged to be patient as work continues at Hinkler Central car park

Traffic in Elecrta Street outside Hinkler Central.
Traffic in Elecrta Street outside Hinkler Central. Mike Knott BUN041017HINKLER4
Jim Alouat
by

HINKLER Central staff members are working hard to reopen the underground car park after Monday's wild weather caused some damage.

FLOODED: NewsMail reporter Ross Irby snapped photos of the carpark at Hinkler Central where water is rising on Monday.
FLOODED: NewsMail reporter Ross Irby snapped photos of the carpark at Hinkler Central where water is rising on Monday. Ross Irby

Traffic was backed up along Electra St yesterday as shoppers searched for available parks.

A Hinkler Central spokeswoman said the shopping centre had opened the Barolin St entrance to aid with traffic flow and directional signage was in place.

The Hinkler Central carpark is open to motorists.
The Hinkler Central carpark is open to motorists. Mike Knott BUN041017HINKLER1

"While a portion of the underground car park was impacted, and remains closed, we are working rapidly to reopen it as soon as it is safe to do so,” she said.

The spokeswoman said Hinkler Central was otherwise trading as normal.

Disability access is available through the Coles car park.

Topics:  car park hinkler central wild weather

Bundaberg News Mail
Man grabs woman's breast, throws furniture, abuses diners

Man grabs woman's breast, throws furniture, abuses diners

MATTHEW Coleman was on a drinking binge when he inexplicably grabbed a woman's breast, threw cafe furniture and street signs and abused beach goers.

Campaign to raise funds for family after dad killed in crash

Bradley Davis.

Funds are being raised after a Hervey Bay dad was killed in a crash.

'Our house was a moat': Thabeban residents upset

TRAPPED: Wyllie St resident Kirsten Ford took this photo during Monday's wild weather rain event.

Residents say new fire and ambulance station to blame

Ditch the car and put your best foot forward

Walk to Work Week commences soon.

Walk at Work Week

Local Partners