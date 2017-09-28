31°
Shoppers to support only children's hospice

You can buy donation cards at Coles in Bundy.
Emma Reid
by

BUNDABERG shoppers can help raise funds for Queensland's only children's hospice, Hummingbird House, as part of a fundraising campaign across the state.

For the next four weeks, the community will have the opportunity to help Hummingbird House both Stockland Kensington and Bundaberg Central Coles supermarkets by purchasing a $2 donation card at the checkout.

Since opening its doors in October last year, Hummingbird House has provided a 'home away from home' for children affected by life limiting conditions, with families able to access it at no cost.

Hummingbird House general manager Fiona Hawthorne said the support from shoppers meant the hospice can continue to provide short-break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Shoppers can donate to Hummingbird House at their local Coles supermarket until 24 October.

Bundaberg News Mail
