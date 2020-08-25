Shoppers lose it over new $3 chips at supermarket

An eagle-eyed shopper has spotted a new chip flavour in Coles aisles and shared it online, sparking mass hysteria over the creation.

Chicken nuggets are known for having very loyal fans.

There's something about tender chicken in a crispy coating that can make people do crazy things - like stuff them down your bra in case of a sudden nugget craving or get down on one knee with a bouquet of the fried chicken pieces.

It's this sort of next-level #nuglife behaviour that could have inspired Coles supermarket and its latest chip flavour.

Yep, you read that right - the Australian retailer has created a limited edition bag of chicken nugget flavoured chips and people are very excited.

The tasty - or gross depending on your tastebuds - new chip was spotted by Facebook page Addicted to Bargains which shared a snap of the bag.

Coles has just released a limited edition ‘Chicken Nuggets’ flavoured bag of chips which cost $3. Picture: Facebook / Addicted to Bargains

In less than 24 hours, the post has had more than 19,000 comments and over 4000 shares.

Many commenting have declared the bag the "best invention ever" - with some desperate to know how long the $3 item will be on shelves.

"Shut the front door, how long do we have to enjoy these?" one nugget-lover wrote.

"I feel like chicken tonight," another said, adding they were "going to Coles right now".

"Didn't know I could be so attracted to Coles-brand chips," someone else said.

A Coles spokesperson told news.com.au the chips were one of two new deli-style novelty chips mashed up with iconic flavours that were hitting stores nationally.

"Within just 24 hours of landing on shelves, the chips are already becoming a social media sensation with customers dubbing them as 'heaven in a bag,'" the spokesperson said.

Along with the chicken nugget flavour that has been "packed with a perfect blend of seasonings to recreate the iconic chicken nugget taste", there's also an ultimate apple pie flavour that Coles said is "loaded with the taste of sweet apple filling, spices and pastry in every bite".

News of the new chip flavour has sparked mass excitement among shoppers. Picture: Coles

Sadly, these are only available "while stocks last". (And who knows how much stock there is? No one because Coles won't tell us.)

But excited shoppers are already reporting back on the taste after rushing to buy a bag.

"Tried them yesterday taste a bit like Kettle honey soy," one person claimed.

"They tasted like just mild chicken chips," another commented.

Coles senior product developer Elizabeth Babic said the mash-up of the iconic snacks follows the successful launch of Coles Special Burger Sauce Chips and Coles Hot Cross Bun Popcorn which took Australia by storm earlier this year.

"We've received an overwhelmingly positive response to our recent mash-ups. So we've taken two more iconic flavours and mashed them with our popular deli-style chips to create the ultimate snack at home and give our customers something unique and exciting that they cannot get anywhere else," she said.

"It's important for us to have some fun with some famous flavours and we've dreamt of these mouth-watering concepts in our Coles development kitchens so we're really excited our customers are already loving them as much as we do."

