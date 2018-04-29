Shop space needed to help save Bundy dogs' lives

DOG shelter Red Collar Rescue is calling on someone in the community to help provide them with a temporary shopfront.

The call comes as numerous party supplies were donated to the charity.

Founder Sharyn Banks says the sale of the party supplies, including party hats, centrepieces, cookie cutters and decorations will save the lives of death row dogs in the Bundaberg region.

"We have been donated an entire online store of stock,” she said.

"Now all we need is to turn it into dollars to save dogs in the Bundaberg region.

"Prices are well below retail so there are bargains to be had but we need a temporary location to sell it from.”

Mrs Banks said the charity could up and leave a shop in a day if needed, so any space would be appreciated.

"There are so many shops standing empty in Bundaberg, we would be grateful for a short-term loan,” she said.

Since 2010, Red Collar Rescue has saved the lives of 3104 Bundaberg region dogs and counting.

Red Collar Rescue is a non-profit organisation.

If you have a shop space you can temporarily donate to help save the lives of dogs in the region, call Ms Banks on 0438869085.