Shop owners encouraged to attend presentation after breaches

POLICE will hold a presentation in Bundaberg today focusing on theft and crime.

Shop owners are encouraged to attend the session, which aims to assist businesses that may face thefts.

Bundaberg police beat Senior Constable Tim Clark will conduct the presentation.

"We want to give business owners the knowledge and procedures to follow, if any sort of crime happens to occur on the premises, whether that be armed robberies, shop thefts or just general security measures," Snr Constable Clark said.

He said there were many strategies that businesses could apply during or following a security breach.

"Installing security cameras, making a shop more open and visible and if there are any gardens, ensuring they are the adequate height so that it doesn't conceal people inside," Snr Constable Clark said.

"We will be talking about measures to put in place, if someone comes into the store and attempts to steal and what police will look for if they need to investigate it further."

The presentation was organised after a security breach at the Commonwealth Bank and post office in Bundaberg recently.

Bundaberg CBD was sent into lockdown when a man allegedly armed with a gun, entered the bank and post office last week.

He demanded money from tellers at both businesses and left the premises with about $3000. No one was harmed in the incident and police later arrested the man.

Earlier this month, police also investigated the theft of up to $1000 worth of men's razors from supermarkets in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

A number of thefts were also reported late last year, with items stolen from adult store Into Love in September.

In October, more than $100 worth of chocolate was stolen from Cha Cha Chocolate, along with $260 worth of cosmetics from Blooms Pharmacy.

The presentation will be held at the Business Enterprise Centre on the corner of Quay and Tantitha Sts, from 5.45pm to 6.45pm tonight.