Shop local and win big with new initiative

POPULAR SPOT: The Windmill Cafe owner Joey Caruana said diners had been rushing in for a Trader's Passport.

POPULAR SPOT: The Windmill Cafe owner Joey Caruana said diners had been rushing in for a Trader's Passport. Mike Knott BUN160617WINDMILL5

LOCAL shoppers are jumping at the chance to win a $500 prize as part of the new #lovebundy campaign.

The Windmill Cafe owner Joey Caruana said locals had rushed down to get their hands on a Traders' Passport, a booklet that encourages residents to shop locally for the chance to win the prize.

"It's been a quick traction, as soon as the campaign launched we had people in here probably within the first hour and it's been really successful since then,” Mr Caruana said.

The passport offers shoppers the chance to win $500 in vouchers and goods by collecting four stamps from participating local businesses.

Mr Caruana said the campaign was a great way to connect locals and business owners.

"The passport is a great incentive for local people to shop at local businesses,” he said.

"They get a chance to get the things that local businesses like us supply - the opportunity for locals to buy from locals.”

When asked how he got involved with the campaign, Mr Caruana's response showed the union between business owners to better the Bundaberg community.

"We got involved in the #lovebundy campaign by another business recommending us,” he said.

He said he was happy to be part of the initiative.

"It's what I believe in - I truly believe that we should all shop local,” he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council announced the launch of the #lovebundy traders' campaign in August.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the passport was designed to promote a local experience for shoppers.

"The lucky shoppers who secure a passport have until October 26 to collect a minimum of four stamps and go into the draw to win $500 worth of vouchers and goods from #lovebundy traders,” Cr Dempsey said.

The competition entry box is at BRC's Bourbong St Customer Service Centre.

Find a full list of the local businesses involved at https://bit.ly/2EAKaJE.

$20 coupon book can give you bargains

IT'S always nice to score a great bargain and the new #lovebundy coupon books are full of local deals encouraging residents' support.

The Windmill Cafe owner Joey Caruana said as part of the initiative, his cafe was offering a coffee deal.

"The Windmill Cafe in Bargara offers a free small coffee with a lunch menu purchase,” Mr Caruana said.

"It's a great incentive for people to come and try our lunch and also receive a free coffee, it's a win-win all around.”

Savvy shoppers can find the booklet at Integrated Disability Support Services for $20 each and all proceeds support IDSS and the #lovebundy campaign.

Bundy Mayor Jack Dempsey said the book contained 64 offers and deals from local businesses and with "so many savings available it is well worth the investment”.

Local shops wanting to sell the books can contact the council on 1300883699. Coupons are valid until December 12, 2019.