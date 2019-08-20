Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Drayton Street Family Practice has been given conditional approval to expand its surgery.
The Drayton Street Family Practice has been given conditional approval to expand its surgery. Kevin Farmer
News

SHOCK CLOSURE: Hinkler store to close its doors

Katie Hall
by
20th Aug 2019 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUPA Bundaberg is set to close its doors this week, with officials saying the store is no longer "sustainable".

The store will close on Friday August 23.

"The Bundaberg store has been an important part of how we have traditionally serviced our local members, and we strongly value the relationship with our members in the region," a statement said.

 

"While it is never an easy decision to close a store, a recent review of this location has found that it is no longer sustainable for us to continue trading here."

 

The statement said many of their current services could be managed in a "much more efficient way for our customers", saving time and keeping operational costs low.

"... so we can reinvest in areas where our customers need us most, and in their health and wellness."

"We will have a pop up store in Hervey Bay one week a month from the start of September for those customers who also travel there."

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain bushfire at Lowmead

    UPDATE: Firefighters contain bushfire at Lowmead

    Breaking FIREFIGHTERS have contained a vegetation fire at Lowmead which began burning yesterday.

    Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    premium_icon Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

    Community Stages one and two underway, stage three approved

    Bundy initiative to train teachers a first for Australia

    premium_icon Bundy initiative to train teachers a first for Australia

    Community Program to help teachers pass on cultural knowledge