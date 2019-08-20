SHOCK CLOSURE: Hinkler store to close its doors

The Drayton Street Family Practice has been given conditional approval to expand its surgery.

BUPA Bundaberg is set to close its doors this week, with officials saying the store is no longer "sustainable".

The store will close on Friday August 23.

"The Bundaberg store has been an important part of how we have traditionally serviced our local members, and we strongly value the relationship with our members in the region," a statement said.

"While it is never an easy decision to close a store, a recent review of this location has found that it is no longer sustainable for us to continue trading here."

The statement said many of their current services could be managed in a "much more efficient way for our customers", saving time and keeping operational costs low.

"... so we can reinvest in areas where our customers need us most, and in their health and wellness."

"We will have a pop up store in Hervey Bay one week a month from the start of September for those customers who also travel there."