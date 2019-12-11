Menu
Bayley Liddell of Bundy dunks. He will be one of the key players for the club this weekend.
Sport

Shootout for top spot in the Central Districts Carnival

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
11th Dec 2019 5:26 PM
BASKETBALL: This Sunday could be an important day in the lives of the under-18 Bundaberg Bulls.

The side will face Gladstone in Rockhampton in what could be the match that decides who wins the Central District Carnival.

Both sides enter this weekend with the same record of six wins and two losses, after two rounds of the competition.

Gladstone and Bundaberg have both beaten Emerald and Rockhampton in all their matches so far in the tournament.

Gladstone defeated Bundaberg in the first two matches between the two before Bundy won the last two in Bundy a few weeks ago.

Bundaberg will face Emerald at 1pm on Saturday before playing Rockhampton later in the day at 5.30pm.

The side will then face Gladstone at 9.30am the next morning before playing Emerald again at 12.30pm to end their campaign.

If Bundy win all four then the side wins the Carnival.

If it loses to Gladstone or any other side then it must rely on the Power to lose at least one game or more and then beat them in points for and against to be on top.

The Bundaberg Bears will play Rockhampton in two games at the Carnival, but have already wrapped up top spot after four wins over the team already in the competition.

