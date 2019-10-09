SHOOTING GOAL: Pitt aims for two targets at world titles

Christopher Pitts misses out on qualifying in Mens 10m air pistol on day two at Olympic shooting centre2016 Paralympic Games - RIO Brazil Australian Paralympic CommitteeThursday 8th September 2016 Sport the library / Drew Chislett

Christopher Pitts misses out on qualifying in Mens 10m air pistol on day two at Olympic shooting centre2016 Paralympic Games - RIO Brazil Australian Paralympic CommitteeThursday 8th September 2016 Sport the library / Drew Chislett

SHOOTING: This week could be the moment Bundaberg's Chris Pitt edges one step closer to making a second appearance at the Paralympics in shooting.

Pitt is preparing to head to Sydney to compete at the World Shooting Para Sport Championships, which will determine the best shooters with a disability.

Importantly, the championships represent a chance for shooters to qualify for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Pitt is aiming to qualify for the games again after making his debut in Rio with seventh in the P3 mixed 25m pistol and 14th in the P1 10m air pistol.

In each event at the championships, shooters will compete for a quota, which allows nations to qualify for that event at the Paralympics.

The nation can then select whoever it feels is the best person to achieve success at the games.

"In total in the rifle events there are about 53 quota spots for approximately 300 shooters," Pitt said.

"If I get a quota, I'm almost certain but not exactly locked in to competing."

Pitt has had two chances to qualify Australia already but he wasn't able to do it.

"Last October I missed the quota by one position," he said.

"Earlier this year in the United Arab Emirates, there was one quota available, and things didn't do my way."

It is now his goal to get it done this week.

He's competing in the same two events he competed at the Paralympics in, the mixed 25m pistol and 10m air pistol.

Pitt is confident with more quota positions on offer, than in previous events, he can get the job done.

"First goal is to get the quota," he said.

"Then make a final and hopefully win a medal."

Pitt hasn't been able to show his best at his previous two world championships, finishing 44th and 42nd in the 10m air pistol in 2014 and 2018.

He finished 11th and 17th in 2014 and 2018 in his pet event the mixed 25m pistol.

"World championships get to me," he revealed.

"I get preoccupied and more stressed when I compete."

Pitt said the focus had been on getting mentally and physically up for the championships.

"I've been trying to stay calm and feel the most relaxed I've ever been heading into a championships," he said.

"I had a little bit of an issue with my neck but it was better last week.

"I've had a couple of good sessions ahead of the event."

Pitt is daring to dream and ever since he just fell short of a medal at the last Paralympics, he has been working hard to medal in everything he can to better prepare him for Tokyo.

"Gold would be a huge achievement," he said.

"The calibre of shooters here is exceptional.

"Certainly in my time we've never had a world championships here, so I'm looking forward to competing."

Pitt will compete in the world championships on Saturday in the mixed 25m pistol before competing in his other event later in the week.

The tournament runs from October 12 to October 19.