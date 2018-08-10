Cold-blooded execution in Sydney street

A man aged in his 20s has been shot dead in the middle of a Forest Lodge street. Picture: Twitter Kimberley Pratt

A MASSIVE manhunt is underway after a man was killed in the middle of the street in the inner-Sydney suburb of Forest Lodge today.

A body is seen in on Minogue crescent in Forest Lodge. Picture: Dean Lewins



The victim, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, died in a suspected execution near the intersection of Hereford St and Minogue Crescent about 12.30pm.

NSW Police said a man and woman were seen fighting with the victim before his death and a firearm was found at the scene, but it is not clear what caused the man's fatal injuries.

A witness called police saying the man was staggering down the middle of the street, an officer at the scene told AAP.

The victim was seen staggering down Hereford St.

His body is lying in the middle of Hereford St covered by a white blanket, just metres away from Forest Lodge Public School.

Students had been on an excursion during the incident and parents were told to pick up their children from nearby Glebe Public School.

Notice to parents at Forest Lodge Public School. Picture: Derrick Krusche

One mother arrived and found out about the shooting through the sign before heading to pick up her children.

Police surrounded a house further down the road near Cross St as they hunt for the two suspects.

Police preparing to enter a property on Cross St. Picture: David Swift

It remains unclear if the offenders are holed up in a building, but officers were seen donning armoured vests while one armed himself with a battering ram.

A resident heard a woman screaming before police arrived on the scene.

"I was home, my neighbour heard screaming, I went out and heard the helicopter," one man said.

A resident told AAP they saw a man staggering down the street. Picture: Dean Lewins

Police from Leichhardt Police Area Command have closed the road near the intersection of Minogue Crescent as a helicopter roars above and continues to scour the area for the two suspects.

A group of residents were having lunch before they heard police sirens roaring down the quiet suburban street about 12.40pm.

"Was it a shooting? Oh my God," one woman said.

Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command are searching for two suspects.

Police pictured putting on armoured vests. Picture: David Swift