Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
At least three people were shot at the University of North Carolina
At least three people were shot at the University of North Carolina
Crime

Terrified students flee college gunman

by Phoebe Loomes
1st May 2019 10:03 AM

TERRIFYING footage has emerged from a US college showing students fleeing an active gunman.

At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday, officials said.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university said on Twitter. The university issued an "active assailant" message on its website announcing that the campus was on lockdown and that students and staff should "remain in a safe location".

Shots were heard on the campus on Tuesday evening local time.

Emergency services have said two people were found dead at the scene, according to AP.

Two others have injuries that are life threatening. Two further people have injuries that are not life threatening.

Footage of police arresting a suspect was shared by local news outlet Fox 46 Charlotte. The suspect is now in custody.

 

Local police arrested a suspect at the campus.
Local police arrested a suspect at the campus.

Video footage posted to social media showed students evacuating campus buildings with their hands raised as police officers ran past them toward the scene of the shooting.

A spokeswoman for Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department confirmed there had been an active shooter at the university but declined to give any further information.

The police department set up a media staging area near the school, which enrols nearly 30,000 students.

More Stories

Show More
crime gunman shooter university of north carolina

Top Stories

    Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    Offbeat SOMETIMES a loss in court can be just as good as a win. That appears to have been the case for the Thai wife of a successful Bundaberg cane farmer.

    • 1st May 2019 12:14 PM
    Champion florist to create Carnival of Flowers installation

    premium_icon Champion florist to create Carnival of Flowers installation

    News He said residents could expect big things from the installation

    ALP pledge $245 million to improve regional communication

    premium_icon ALP pledge $245 million to improve regional communication

    Politics Mobile coverage black spots among the problems targeted