Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

'Shoot me, shoot me': Man threatens Mackay police

Tara Miko
by
29th Dec 2019 9:22 PM | Updated: 10:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are negotiating with a man holed up inside a Mackay apartment complex after responding to reports of a disturbance.

The man, believed to be in a rear unit of the complex on Shakespeare St near the CBD, was heard challenging police, urging them to shoot him.

Witnesses told the Daily Mercury the man also hurled abuse at the police, calling officers obscenities.

"I'm going to go you *****," the man was heard yelling.

"Shoot me, shoot me. Stab me.

"You want a shoot out then? Then let's go."

Police are negotiating with a man inside a Shakespeare St apartment complex in Mackay.
Police are negotiating with a man inside a Shakespeare St apartment complex in Mackay.

Five police units are on scene with officers inside the complex.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mercury officers responded to reports of a disturbance just after 8.30pm.

The first officers arrived within five minutes.

The spokesman said officers on scene were negotiating with the man.

editors picks mackay mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man suffers burns after barbecue ‘exploded’

        premium_icon Man suffers burns after barbecue ‘exploded’

        News A MAN was transported to Bundaberg Hospital from Lowmead last night after suffering burns from a barbecue accident.

        Man burnt in BBQ incident

        premium_icon Man burnt in BBQ incident

        News The man was taken to hospital with several burns to his body.

        Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

        premium_icon Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

        News Theft, excluding unlawful entry, has been listed as the most common crime committed...

        Branyan shines through Bundaberg’s property slump

        premium_icon Branyan shines through Bundaberg’s property slump

        News WHILE the majority of Bundaberg’s housing market is subdued, there are a few...