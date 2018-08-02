SHOOT ME: Pie Creek 'suicide by cop' bid

DRAMA BEGINS: A photo, posted on Facebook, of police arriving at the scene of Tuesday's Pie Creek siege drama.

A GYMPIE man was attempting "suicide by cop" when he threatened police during a 12-hour siege at Pie Creek on Tuesday, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, told the court he had great respect for police, but did yell, "f***ing dogs" as he was led to jail to start a four-month minimum sentence.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching a Domestic Violence Order from November 8 last year and to obstructing police by shutting them out of the house where the Tuesday night breach occurred.

Police told the court officers had attended the home six minutes after receiving a 000 call at 9.29am Tuesday.

When they spoke to the man, he "went inside and shut the door," refusing police entry.

He said he had a gun and a knife and would use them on police.

The court was told the man's previous DV breach was on June 21 last year, when he attended Gympie Showgrounds and said he would "chop up" people.

"F*** me, be real," the man said in a loud voice from the courtroom dock, as he heard police ask magistrate Andrew Sinclair to jail him.

"I'd rather police shoot me, before I go to jail," the man said.

"Jail don't teach this boy nothing.

"Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this mate?" he said, looking toward the police prosecutor.

When Mr Sinclair asked him if he was currently sober, the man said he he was, but had taken "a heap of horse tranquiliser tablets" the previous evening.

He said he had wanted to die and "that's why I told police I've got a gun," he said.

Police negotiators spoke to the man "for a number of hours" and other occupants of the home said the man had been abusive over the previous eight days.

"I'm sorry for saying all those stupid things," the man told Mr Sinclair.

"I went off," he said.

He said he had found God in jail, but had also contracted hepatitis C and "there were drugs every day."

"I've been to A.A. I get bashed every day in jail.

"I can't believe I've made these threats.

"I'm sorry. I'm truly sorry. I'm a crazy lunatic. They turn up and I threaten to kill everyone."

After he told the court he was hoping police would shoot him, Mr Sinclair said: "They try their best not to shoot people."

"I appreciate your candour," Mr Sinclair said.

"I can see you have issues and the best way to deal with it is counselling," he said.

He sentenced the man to 15 months jail, with parole release on December 1.

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.