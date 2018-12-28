Shoot from the sky, but know the rules first

DRONE SHOT: NewsMail photographer Mike Knott says people should know the rules when it comes to flying their drones.

A POPULAR Christmas gift has taken to Bundy skies and in some cases to the ground.

Not the male bee or fertile male ant type, but the quadcopter type with two pairs of identical fixed-pitch propellers and controlled by person with a remote.

The flying machines have dramatically come down in price and gone up in quality, making it the ideal gift.

But inexperienced users are losing control and taking to social media in hopes of finding their lost four-rotored present.

A Bargara woman was walking with her young children when she stumbled across a lost drone on Boxing Day.

With her hands full she grabbed a quick pic and posted it online.

Within hours the drone's owner was found and it was reunited.

But it's not just lost drones that have made their way onto social media.

Bundaberg residents are airing concerns for privacy as they notice recreational aircraft hovering around their homes and nearby at parks.

The Civil Aviation and Safety Authority is reminding anyone who bought a drone as a present, or received one, they come with big responsibilities and knowing the rules when it comes to flying is essential or they risk a fine.

The rules include not flying drones more than 120m above the ground, not flying within 30m of people, no flying at night, and no flying within 5.5km of controlled aerodromes if the drone weighs more than 100g.

While across the country emergency services have issued a number of warnings after Tasmanian police interviewed a man who allegedly forced the grounding of firefighting aircraft battling a Christmas Day blaze.

Police said on Thursday they have interviewed a 37-year-old drone pilot from Howrah over the incident and he was "fully cooperative".

Fire-fighting aircraft were suspended at Conleys Point, South Bruny, on Christmas Day after a drone being flown in the area hampered operations.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott has been working with the company drone for just under a year and said it was important to follow the rules.

"Everyone is getting drones for Christmas," he said.

"The most important tool is the Can I fly there app from CASA - it's a must-have tool for any drone operator.

Mr Knott said the drone was able to give a new perspective to his photos.

"Out at Elliott Heads I was able to launch the drone away from the crowded area of the beach," he said.

"It's generally safer to fly over the water rather than the crowded beach and it makes for some great photos."