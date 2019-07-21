Shocking videos of when the Valley goes wild

BRAWLS, nudity, verbal abuse, sex-shop antics and pooing in the street - this is Brisbane's Fortitude Valley unleashed on social media.

Dedicated social media pages with thousands of followers reveal the seedy side of the city's party hotspot, with revellers documenting their nights out and sending in quirky videos or photos.

The online glorification of intoxicated partygoers behaving badly has coincided with a 10 per cent increase in assaults in the Valley, prompting traders and outreach services to speak out.

Hospitality workers told The Sunday Mail they saw fights nightly in Brunswick St and often female staff asked for security escorts to their car or public transport.

Another worker said he often saw disputes between traders and patrons.

Two men fighting on the street in Fortitude Valley. Picture: brunswicktales/Instagram



Chaplain Lance Mergard, who runs ChaplainWatch, said he believed stats were up because more people were reporting crime.

One video posted on May 28 shows an all-out brawl on Brunswick St involving multiple pedestrians and forcing nightclub security guards to attempt to break it up.

Other videos show a man affected by alcohol and drugs uncontrollably shaking, a bare-bottomed reveller on a street bench and a man in a sex shop talking about "hunting" women on a night out.

Mr Mergard, who has helped people keep safe on the streets for more than 20 years, said people uploading videos of vulnerable people for entertainment was the "act of a ghoul".

Police data reveals there were 84 assaults in the Valley between April 18 and July 18, an increase from 76 in the previous quarter.

A half-naked man in Fortitude Valley.

A bouncer restrains a man in the Valley.



There have been more than 10 assaults recorded in the past week - most from Friday to Sunday and between 10pm and 6am.

Fortitude Valley Police Beat has a "zero-tolerance approach to crime and anti-social behaviour".

"Public safety is paramount in the management of the Safe Night Precincts with local police showing no tolerance for alcohol fuelled violence," a spokesman said.

Fortitude Valley Chamber of Commerce president Murray Sutherland said traders supported the ChaplianWatch program as no business wanted to see assaults in the precinct.

"A moving and dynamic environment like the Valley, there will always be issues that need to be improved on," he said. "The Valley Chamber is not on the front line but it definitely directs its support financially and physically through those sort of entities."

Police arrest a man after a fight in Brunswick St. Picture: Peter Wallis



Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation data shows there were 89 breaches of the Liquor Act in the 2018-2019 financial year, a drop from 105 in 2015-2016, when the Safe Night Precinct was implemented.

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Les Pullos who owns Ric's Bar, said "preloading" was a big problem.

He said many revellers were already highly under the influence before stepping foot in a venue.