Shocking unemployment statistic that shows we're in a crisis

Opinion by editor Adam Wratten

I WAS on holiday enjoying life when I first heard about Keith Pitt's Sky News interview where he spoke about Year 12 students in Hinkler whose ambition is to go on the dole.

It was a headline statement and one that has generated plenty of conversation.

READ: Hinkler Year 12 kids aspire to go on the dole.

Unfortunately, it seems to have taken the focus away from another element of Mr Pitt's interview that certainly sent a shudder down my spine.

Mr Pitt referred to the results of a Department of Social Services assessment in the Hinkler region.

"For those who are under 30, on Newstart, 90 per cent of those - 90 per cent - have one parent or more on unemployment benefits in the last 15 years, the majority for nine out of 15 years and the worst part of this is for those kids under 30, 57 per cent will still be on welfare in 10 years time,” he said.

"Now for me that's unacceptable. That is clearly a social problem which needs to be addressed...”

OTHER NEWS:

10 major projects to get Bundy firing in 2019

Sadly missed: A Bundy hero passes away

These figures paint a picture of a crisis that warrants the need for difficult decisions to be made.

Any government-led solution has to go beyond the boundaries of the classroom and into the home.

It's a challenging space to operate and there are certainly no quick fixes, but the alternative of turning a blind eye shouldn't be an option.

Our community needs to challenge the status quo.

We need policies that support those who need it, while also shifting the balance.