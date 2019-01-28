'Shocking': Town running on empty without water

Dot Hamilton is concerned about the lack of town water in Eidsvold at present.

Philippe Coquerand

AS EIDSVOLD resident has described what it was like living without water for two days.

Town icon, Dot Hamilton, said the experience was "shocking”.

She said they had no water for anything.

"Not even the toilets which is the worst part,” she said.

"Luckily I have two rainwater tanks out the back giving me water over the kitchen sink.

"Plus it's so hot and dry.”

The water disruption was caused by a broken pipe, which North Burnett Regional Council crews found and fixed this morning.

Before the fault was discovered, Level 5 water restrictions were enforced, and remain in place until further notice.

Mrs Hamilton said she was fortunate she got up early yesterday morning and did the washing as she had been away in Emerald.

"Around 11am I noticed we didn't have any water,” she said.

This isn't the first time the town has been without water.

She said one day last week the water went off at 3am and came on around 10.30am.

"What can we do about it?” she said.