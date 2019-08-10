Menu
The new Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical base at Bundaberg. Work has just started on the project and thieves have already struck. Contributed
Crime

Shocking: Thieves target site of new flying doctors base

10th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
JUST days after setting up a perimeter fence around one of the region's most significant development projects in recent times, thieves have targeted the building company preparing to give the project wings.

Sometime between 5pm Thursday and 6am yesterday offenders cut the fence at the yet-to-be-built Royal Flying Doctor Service and LifeFlight Rescue Chopper base at Airport Dr, where Hutchinson Builders had a building site set up on July 29.

Once inside the unknown offenders have gained access to the grounds and then cut a hole in the personal door to the building and stolen thousands of dollars worth of property including computer gear, a computer screen, a laptop, fire extinguishers and assorted tools from the office.

According to the report made to police the offender has extinguished both fire extinguishers throughout the building and then appears to have taken both extinguishers with them.

The new aeromedical base near the airport is a $6million project that aims to be completed by early 2020.

Anyone with any information about the theft from the site is encouraged to call Policelink or Crime Stoppers and quote QP1901535115.

