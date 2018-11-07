SHOCKING THEFT: Rare Isis tree dug up and stolen

ENDANGERED PLANT: Landcare's Mike Johnson with the Isis Tamarind in the Botanic Gardens.

CHILDERS residents are left scratching their heads after a tree once known as the rarest in Australia was stolen from Helm's Scrub.

The endangered Isis tamarind was dug-up from a small remnant of the Isis Scrub - a type of rainforest which once covered the rich red volcanic soil around Childers.

Helms Scrub is one of only five sites where the endangered tree grows in the wild.

A resident and member of Isis Bush Care took to social media calling for answers. "We would appreciate any information about the stolen tree, if so can you please contact the bush care association,” the post read.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson believed it would have been stolen by a person who knew about the particular plant.

But Mr Johnson said unless the tree was young it was not likely to survive after being removed.

"It's just a stupid act,” he said.

"It wouldn't have been done by an amateur - someone would know the history of the plant.”

The species was once described as the rarest tree in Australia, and is listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List as endangered.

A recovery program is under way to propagate more of the trees and provide protection for the sites near Childers where they are found.

Anyone with information can email details to emma.reid@news-mail.com.au