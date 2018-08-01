Shocking theft: Musician's comeback hits sour note

Christian Morales was getting back into performing live for the first time in five years and on Friday he had his fist gig at Alowishus but as he was unloading his musical equipment someone stole his guitar from his car.

Christian Morales was getting back into performing live for the first time in five years and on Friday he had his fist gig at Alowishus but as he was unloading his musical equipment someone stole his guitar from his car. Mike Knott BUN010818GUITAR2

AFTER a five-year hiatus from the stage, musician Christian Morales was just about to return to doing what he loved - performing live - when in a second, someone ripped his plan to shreds.

On Friday night as Mr Morales unloaded his musical equipment and carried it into a Bourbong St cafe ahead of his first performance, his guitar was stolen from his car, parked just metres away.

It's a devastating blow for Mr Morales, who was looking forward to getting back into gigging. "I used to play in Mexico and America and lately I wanted to get back into it,” he said.

"I got all my equipment and Friday was going to be my first gig. "I parked right in front of Alowishus and I'd taken two loads out of the car.”

Mr Morales said it was his trusting nature that saw him close, but not actually lock his car, and that's when the opportunist thief struck.

"You never think that someone is going to come and open the car,” he said.

Christian Morales was getting back into performing live for the first time in five years and on Friday he had his fist gig at Alowishus but as he was unloading his musical equipment someone stole his guitar from his car. Mike Knott BUN010818GUITAR3

"I came to get my guitar and it wasn't there.

"I called the police who came and took the information, but there was no (security) camera apparently, even though there a number of businesses. "On Saturday a forensic officer also came and took fingerprints.”

Despite the thorough response from police, Mr Morales is no closer to finding his Tanglewood electro-acoustic guitar.

"I was pretty sad about it. It's terrible and so sad because it was going to be my first gig, trying to get back into it and they took my guitar,” he said.

"I haven't experienced anything like this in Australia.”

But Mr Morales, who performed in his homeland of Mexico and also America before arriving in Australia five years ago, said he wasn't about to let the negative experience stop him from making a comeback.

With another gig already lined up for the night after his guitar was stolen, Mr Morales borrowed a friend's guitar and performed.

"It's something I really enjoy,” he said.

But he concedes it's not practical to keep borrowing someone else's guitar and is now considering searching local pawn shops in an attempt to locate his only guitar.

But really Mr Morales just wants to see the guitar returned, no questions asked.

"If they could just drop it off at Alowishus,” he said.