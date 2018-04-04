SHOCKING STATS: Bundy school with most suspensions revealed

GOVERNMENT data has revealed the state-run Bundaberg secondary school with the highest number of suspensions across all categories.

The information, collated during the 2017 school year, shows "physical misconduct not involving an object” was the most common suspend-able offence in every Bundaberg state high school except Rosedale.

The category includes any form of non-weaponry physical abuse such as pinching or spitting.

The school with the most offences in the region was Bundaberg State High School, with 144 recorded instances out of 195 school days last year.

Of these, all were short suspensions with the exception of one exclusion and three long suspensions.

Kepnock State High School had the next highest rate of occurrences of physical misconduct without an object, involving 109 short suspensions out of 195 days, including seven long suspensions and two exclusions.

North Bundaberg State High School reflected fewer instances of suspensions for physical misconduct without an object with 66, but more for illicit substances.

There were 18 reported suspensions for illicit substances and 42 for verbal misconduct.

The figures are in stark contrast with our neighbouring schools.

Hervey Bay State High School recorded just eight cases of long suspension because of physical misconduct without an object and one exclusion for the same offence.

There were 78 short suspensions for physical misconduct without an object at Maryborough State High School and one exclusion for the offence at Gladstone State High School which also saw two long suspensions for the same.

Physical offences with weapons for Bundaberg schools were 20 for Bundy High, 16 for Kepnock High, nine for North Bundaberg High, six for Gin Gin, three for Rosedale and none for Childers.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the majority of students at in Bundaberg's state schools behaved appropriately every day.

"Bundaberg State High School and Kepnock State High School have relatively high enrolment counts compared to surrounding schools,” he said.

"The number of suspensions for physical misconduct - not involving an object does not show these schools are suspending students at an increased rate compared to similar sized schools across the state.

"It is important to note that the reported figures for School Disciplinary Absences (SDAs) represent the number of incidents of SDAs, not the number of students receiving an SDA.”

The spokesman said all school had behaviour plans in place that were developed in consultation with the school community.

"Where behaviour does not meet expectations, principals take appropriate action, which may include implementing an SDA where necessary,” he said.

"The Department of Education supports principals in taking necessary action where a student's behaviour is unacceptable.”

The spokesman said support was given to principals implementing positive behaviour approaches.

"Each region has a positive behaviour for learning coach to provide support and training to help prevent inappropriate behaviour by clearly setting out expectations for student behaviour, teaching, modelling and reinforcing appropriate behaviour,” he said.

"Students who require extra assistance are also identified to ensure they receive the support they need.”