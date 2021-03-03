Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A retailer is under fire after a symbol on a face mask displayed in a shop window caused outrage online.
A retailer is under fire after a symbol on a face mask displayed in a shop window caused outrage online.
News

Shocking sight in shop window at major retail outlet

by Steve Zemek
3rd Mar 2021 6:38 PM

A face mask bearing swastikas and Nazi iconography has been quickly removed from a Sydney mall following a public backlash.

Pictures of the mannequins adorned with the offending face masks were published on the internet by a shopper at Westfield Miranda on Wednesday.

While the masks looked innocuous from a distance, the black and white masks were printed with the swastika and Nazi imperial eagle.

Swastika being sold at Westfield Miranda. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
Swastika being sold at Westfield Miranda. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall

The masks had been removed by the time News Corp Australia visited the store on Wednesday afternoon.

An employee inside declined to comment and directed any questions to store management.

"As soon as the centre was made aware, the team spoke with the retailer who expressed it was a genuine mistake," a Westfield spokesman said.

"The mask was immediately removed from display and will not be available for sale.

Online, people expressed their shock and disgust at the masks and their use of a Nazi symbolism.

The offensive face mask. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
The offensive face mask. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall

"Yep sounds like the shire," said one.

Another added: "How does this even happen."

"Can't even comprehend anyone thinking that appropriate," another commenter said.

Originally published as Shocking sight in Westfield shop window

nazi racism swastika

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate reported camper trailer theft in region

        Premium Content Police investigate reported camper trailer theft in region

        News The 2009 Jayco Swan camper trailer with Queensland registration 034UHW was stolen sometime between February 17 and March 2

        How Cyclone Niran will impact the Bundaberg region

        Premium Content How Cyclone Niran will impact the Bundaberg region

        News Here’s what to expect as the slow moving weather system starts moving east from...

        SECURING PARADISE: Latest on dam works, trials

        Premium Content SECURING PARADISE: Latest on dam works, trials

        News Where Sunwater is at with the Essential Works project and state of anchor trials at...

        Farmers, business owners raise $1m for Paradise class action

        Premium Content Farmers, business owners raise $1m for Paradise class action

        News Tom Marland: “At the end of the day, farmers don’t want a cheque from the...