ALLEGED MISCONDUCT: A Queensland Police Service sergeant has been stood down. File
SHOCKING: Sergeant stood down after misconduct allegations

Jake Finnigan
by
10th Jun 2019 2:14 PM

THE Queensland Police Service has stood down a sergeant over alleged misconduct.

The police watchdog is investigating a senior Central Region officer, who has been stood down over allegations of misconduct.

QPS confirmed on Monday a 41-year-old sergeant had been stood down from official duty in relation to off-duty conduct.

The officer involved will be tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The Central police region includes Mackay, Capricornia and Wide Bay Burnett.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police media statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The matter is being handled by the Ethical Standards Command.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm

